May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.