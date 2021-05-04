This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Ex…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degre…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S a…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The Hickory area sho…