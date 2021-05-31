Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
