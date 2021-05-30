 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

