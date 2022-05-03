For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
