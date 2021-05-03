For the drive home in Hickory: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
