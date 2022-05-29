May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.