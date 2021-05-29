May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.