This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
