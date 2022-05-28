Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mp…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
This evening in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and vari…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area sh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of r…
For the drive home in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Satur…