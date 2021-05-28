 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

