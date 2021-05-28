This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
