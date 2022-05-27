May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.