May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.