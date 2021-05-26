May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.