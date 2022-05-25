 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

