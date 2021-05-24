Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hi…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a …