May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.