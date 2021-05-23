This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Wind…
Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a …
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures t…