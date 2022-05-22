This evening in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. I…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. It looks to reach a w…