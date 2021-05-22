Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
