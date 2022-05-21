May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.