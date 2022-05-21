This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
