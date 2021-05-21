 Skip to main content
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

