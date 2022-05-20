This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
