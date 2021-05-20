Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly …
Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a …
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.