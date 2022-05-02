May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.