 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert