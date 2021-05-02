Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
