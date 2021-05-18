 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert