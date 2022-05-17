May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.