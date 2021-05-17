 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

