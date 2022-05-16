This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach…
Hickory's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variab…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll…