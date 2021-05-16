 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

