Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
