This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods o…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll se…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…