May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.