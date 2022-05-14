For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 de…
Hickory's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll…