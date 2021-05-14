May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.