Hickory's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
