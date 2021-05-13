This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
