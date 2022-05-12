May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.