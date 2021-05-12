Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
