 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert