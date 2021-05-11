 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

