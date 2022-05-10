 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

