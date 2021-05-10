This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll se…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…