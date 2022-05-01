This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
