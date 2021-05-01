May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.