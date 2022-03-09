 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

