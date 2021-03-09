This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
