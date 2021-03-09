 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert