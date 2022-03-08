 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

