Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this …