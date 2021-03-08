 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

