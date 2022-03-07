Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.