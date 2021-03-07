This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
