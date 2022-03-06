Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.